Sheriff’s office: Suspect arrested after stabbing Yuba County man at his home

The Latest – Monday, Sept. 4

Detectives arrested 30-year-old Daniel Solis in the stabbing.

Solis was arrested at a home in Linda Sunday morning. He has since been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and burglary, the sheriff’s office reported Monday. His bail was set at $1 million.

The sheriff’s office also identified the victim as a 59-year-old man from Linda. He is still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Original story below:

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) – The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person they say stabbed a man at a home in Linda Friday afternoon.

According to officials, an unidentified individual approached a home on Kenwood Way around 1:30 p.m. Friday and stabbed a man who came to the door before fleeing on a bicycle.

An image of the suspect was captured by the home’s door camera.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is considered ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or person involved is asked to call 530-749-7777.

