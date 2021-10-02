Ward Wilkins
Wilkins, Ward passed away peacefully at Walker Plaza, Anoka, on September 22, 2021. Services will be held at the United Methodist Church of Anoka (850 South St. Anoka, MN 55303) Saturday, Oct 9 at 2:00 with visitation one hour prior. Refreshments will be served after the service. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. If not vaccinated, please test prior. Masks and social distancing required for all. The service will also be live streamed at MillerFuneralfridley.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ward's memory to: Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch yellowstonefoundation.org/…. Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300.
