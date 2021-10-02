Marian L. (Olson) Wickman
Wickman, Marian L. (Olson) April 9, 1924 - September 28, 2021 age 97, died at Crestview Senior Living in Blaine. Marian was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was the fun-loving matriarch to the extended Olson family. Preceded in death by parents, Alice and Ragner; husband Harvey; sister and 5 brothers. Survived by 1 brother, Melvin Olson; daughter Diane Wick and son Brian Wickman (Peggy (Ellwein); grandchildren Nathan Wickman (Andrea), Tanya Biggers, and Tyler Wick; 6 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Special thanks to the caregivers at Crestview and Allina Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Crestview-Blaine or Allina Hospice. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 9, at 11AM with visitation beginning 1 hour prior at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel, 2610 19th Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Washburn-McReavy.com.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0