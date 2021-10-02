Rev. Beverly Nestingen-Lundeen
Nestingen-Lundeen, Rev. Beverly Age 90, of Northfield, passed away 9/29/2021. Survived by children, Carol Sue (Rev. John) Andreason of Moorhead, Sarie (Jim) Bohmbach of Red Wing, John (Deb) Dale of Minnetonka, Tom (Renae) Dale of Oakdale; numerous grand & great-grandchildren. Preceded by husbands J.A. Nestingen and Donovan Lundeen, daughters Sonia and Veronica; & brothers Mel (Helen) and Doug (Pat) Jacobsen. Service 2PM, Tuesday (10/12/2021) at St. John's Lutheran, 500 W. 3rd St, Nfld. Visitation one hour prior. northfieldfuneral.com.www.startribune.com
