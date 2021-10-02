Thomas Joseph Schoenecker

Schoenecker, Thomas Joseph 89, long-term resident of Chanhassen/Excelsior, born in St. Paul, Minnesota passed peacefully in his home Friday October 1, 2021 surrounded by his family. Tom has graciously donated his body to the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic in Florida to further the research efforts of Corticobasal Degeneration. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Edna Schoenecker (Pierre) and his children John (Kathy), Clare (Fred), Kathryn (Steve), Peter (Carol), Jules (Gray), Anna (John), Paul (Julie), Thomasine (Derrick), his 25 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren, sisters Teri Schneider, Mary Morgan (Darryl), brothers Michael (Carla) and David (Evie) and sisters-in-law Ruth and Mary. Preceded in death by parents Herbert and Louise (Nistler), siblings Louise, Herbert (Lorrayne), James, Elaine (Mel), Bette (Dick), Richard, Jean (George), Roger, Robert (Rita), Jerry and brother-in-law Dewayne Schneider and grandson Robert Roos. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at St. John's Church in Excelsior on October 6, 2021, 680 Mill St, Shorewood, MN 55331. Please join family and friends for a Social Gathering at 10:00 AM followed by a Mass of Remembrance at 11:00 AM. If unable to attend in person, please contact a family member for details to attend online. Memorials preferred: ProLife Across America, Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge, and St. John's Catholic Church. Santa Tom (Papa) will always be remembered for his quick wit, glowing smile and loving heart. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Excelsior Chapel 952-474-9595 huberfunerals.com.