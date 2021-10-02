Jana Kramer Reveals the Dating Rule She and Ex Mike Caussin Agree on
Watch: Jana Kramer Reveals the Dating Rule She & Ex Mike Caussin Set. Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are seeing eye to eye on a crucial issue involving their children!. The exes, who called it quits in April after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce in July, have both appeared to move on. However, that doesn't mean they aren't on the same page when it comes to setting boundaries while dating others.www.eonline.com
