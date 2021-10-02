Richard Lee 'Dick' England, Jr.

England, Richard "Dick" Lee, Jr. Age 79. Died peacefully in his sleep early Friday, September 24, 2021. Born January 14, 1942, to Richard & Joyce England. A lifetime resident of Minneapolis and 1960 graduate of Southwest High School. Attended the University of Minnesota, where he met his wife, Bonnie. They were married for 57 years. Member of Gamma Tau chapter of Sigma Nu Fraternity. President of England Press, a 3-generation family-owned full-service commercial printing company. Member of Minneapolis Exchange Club & Minneapolis Rotary Club. Devoted many years to distance running and golf. Always an avid reader and news hound. Traveled to many destinations at home and abroad, and loved wintering in Naples, FL. Proud father & grandfather. Faith and Family were his mainstays. Raised in the church, Dick fully embraced the assurance of God's gift of Salvation and Eternal Life, which he is blessed with now. Preceded in death by parents, aunts, uncles, and 2 cousins, most recently his cousin Brian England just 3 days prior. Survived by spouse, Bonnie (Ott) England; daughters and their families: Deb & Andy Hartsock, Cali, Braeden; Julie & Scott Post, Lucy, Laura; sisters and their families: Susan & David Hendrickson; Beth & Richard Anderson; sister-in-law & family: Sherry & Joel Buffington; large extended family & many longtime and much appreciated friends. Memorial service at 11:00 on Monday, October 11 with visitation one hour prior at Normandale Lutheran Church, 6100 Normandale Road, Edina. Masks required. Memorials may be made to Normandale Lutheran Church. Rest in God's peace, my sweet Dick. Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996.