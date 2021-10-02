Sharon Thran

Thran, Sharon age 76 of Bloomington, passed away September 23, 2021. She was born December 27, 1944, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Sharon was the second child of Donald and Mable (Maus) Schultz. Her siblings are Larry Schultz (deceased), Kenneth Schultz, Donald (Debbie) Schultz, Vincent (Pat) Schultz, Bonnie (John) McGuire, John (Shari) Schultz, and Tammy Pearson (deceased). Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd H. Thran. Sharon's life lives on through her children Allen Schultz, DeAnne (Bob) Allard, Wendy (Brad) Lundberg, Christine (Terry) Rendleman, and Pamela (Wayne) Erickson; her grandchildren Jacob (Joani) Lindeen, Tessah (Aaron) Hazen, Jack Danielson (deceased), Zakk Erickson, Tyler Erickson, Katie (Austin) Flemming, Kole Erickson, Paul Rendleman, Ellie Allard, TJ Rendleman, Mikaela Erickson, and Matthew Rendleman; and her great grandchildren Caleb Lindeen, Norah Lindeen, Lura Lindeen (deceased), Easton Hazen, Hadley Hazen, and Krysta Flemming. Sharon was an active member of the Bloomington community for the last 49 years. She lived the last 14 years at Applewood Point and will be greatly missed by all her friends there. Sharon was a cashier at the Bloomington Super Valu for 27 years. She was a member of the VFW ladies auxiliary, volunteered at the VA, created and sold jewelry, and loved to travel with friends and family. Memorial service Saturday October 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation to follow service. Redemption Lutheran Church, Bloomington, MN. 927 E Old Shakopee Rd. Bloomington, MN (952)881-0035 Private burial at the Bloomington Cemetery.