Yesterday was the last day of the Labour Party conference in Brighton and for many esteemed political commentators, the temptation to spend column inches tearing down former leader Jeremy Corbyn has proved too delicious to resist.Nevermind that current leader Keir Starmer kicked off the conference by haggling over changes to leadership election rules, instead of providing clear, positive messages for voters, or that Starmer’s truly lacklustre performance over the last 17 months has muddied the waters to a point where no one’s really sure what Labour actually stands for anymore.Nevermind that the current Labour frontbench could be holding the...

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO