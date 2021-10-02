CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The effects of mental health stigma among Latinx communities

By Caden Young
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Idaho and the Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) delivered a keynote on Thursday, Sept. 30 titled “Destigmatizing Mental Health Matters in the Latinx Community.” This keynote attempted to break down the barriers surrounding mental health within Latinx communities by destigmatizing the conversation. Adriana Alejandre, a trauma therapist and mental health advocate, spent a portion of the presentation dissecting her own past experiences and how they universally apply to similar groups within the community.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Mental Health Stigma#Health Disparities#The University Of Idaho#Ui#Latinx Heritage Month
