James William 'Jim' Fligge

Fligge, James "Jim" William age 65, of Dayton, MN, passed away unexpectedly September 24, 2021. Jim is survived by his wife, Arlene, sister Jan, aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Stella. He was a partner at Midwest Consolidators. Jim's favorite times were spent at the lake. He will be forever remembered for his sense of humor and being "the host with the most." In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred (to keep the beer and margaritas flowing and the fireworks blasting at the lake!) Please join the party to celebrate Jim's life at Rush Creek Golf Club, 7801 County Road 101, Maple Grove, MN 55311, Thursday, October 7th, from 4pm - 8pm (Appetizers starting @ 4:15, tributes at 6 and dinner to follow).