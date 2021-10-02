CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MN

John Engelbart

Minneapolis Star Tribune
Engelbart, John artist, educator and world traveler died Sept. 21, 2021 at 93. Preceded in death by parents Ezra & Mabel, sister Mary Bredeson, son Robert; he is survived by son James. John was born in Huron, SD and grew up in Cannon Falls, MN and Minneapolis. He attended West High where his love of art deepened. He completed a degree in Art Education at the U of MN. While in college he spent his summers working in Yellowstone National Park where he made life-long friends. John began teaching art in Hopkins in 1950 and was drafted into the Marines in 1951. John and his bride Elaine were stationed in San Diego. After discharge John went back at Hopkins High where he taught Studio Arts for 50 years! John encouraged countless students and promising young artists, traveled internationally and returned myriad times to Yellowstone. In retirement John continued to enjoy travel, painting, good friends and family. John will be remembered for his wry sense of humor, his support for the arts and his bonhomie. Memorial Service at First Unitarian Society of MPLS, 900 Mount Curve on Sunday Oct 17 at 2 PM. The service can be viewed live at: firstunitarian.org/live. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to The Hopkins Art Department, Hopkins Public Schools 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins, MN 55305 or The National Park Service at Yellowstone National Park, Attn. Finance Office, PO Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190.

