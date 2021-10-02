Betty Jean (Hietala) Kiminki

Kiminki, Betty Jean (Hietala) age 86 of St. Anthony Village went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2021, although her life hasn't come to an end with her death. Preceded by parents, William & Ida Hietala; brothers Virgil and Donald Hietala; husband Jim Kiminki; daughter Carolyn Kiminki; and son-in-law Bill Wittenberg. Survived by daughters, Debbie Wittenberg, and Mary Beth Kiminki; grandchildren, Matthew (McKenzie) Jasinski, Robert Brommel, Erin (Rob) McCloskey, Kylie (Greg) Seltzer, Breanna (Tony) Saunders; sisters Bernice Dornbusch and Judy Loeffen and many nieces and nephews. She grew up on a farm near New York Mills, MN and was a hard-working farmer's daughter. Betty kept that strong work ethic throughout her career. She left the farm to pursue her dreams and marry her husband, Jim, who served in the US Navy. Together, they lived in Virginia and New York City before returning to Minneapolis. While raising three daughters, she worked and was heavily involved in church activities. Her determination and self-taught technology skills prepared her for the role of a lifetime working for the director of the psychology department at the University of Minnesota. There, she had a prominent role and enjoyed working on MMPI testing and research. After over 30 years of working at the University, she reluctantly retired in 2019. During her retirement, she enjoyed going on road trips and shopping for the best deals. Her sense of humor was over the top. Private family service will be held on Wednesday, October 6th. An inclusive celebration of life will be held in December. She will be remembered for her zeal and passion for life, as well as her deep faith in God, her enormous capacity to love people, and her natural tendency to become everyone's grandma. What joy we have lost. Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999.