Paul James 'Jim' Zirbes
Zirbes, Paul James "Jim" beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at home on September 27, 2021. Proceeded in death by his parents Paul and Lett Zirbes, sister DeeDee (Frank) Reiche, and brother Bob. Survived by his wife Kathryn, children Tina (Brad) Hillstrom, Jennifer Zirbes, James (Lisa) Zirbes, David (Ann) Zirbes, Carolyn (Tom) Madrigal, Dan (Sarah) Zirbes, and Juline (Mark) Keykal; Stepchildren John James, Med (MaryAnn) James, Rick James, and Tom (Chrisi) James; 11 grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother Tom (Karen) Zirbes; and many more relatives and friends. He belonged to St. David's Episcopal Church in Minnetonka for over 40 years and the Hopkins Elks for 33 years. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 8, 2021 from 4-9pm at the Hopkins Elks, located at 30 Eighth Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to family.www.startribune.com
