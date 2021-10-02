CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnetonka, MN

Paul James 'Jim' Zirbes

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Zirbes, Paul James "Jim" beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at home on September 27, 2021. Proceeded in death by his parents Paul and Lett Zirbes, sister DeeDee (Frank) Reiche, and brother Bob. Survived by his wife Kathryn, children Tina (Brad) Hillstrom, Jennifer Zirbes, James (Lisa) Zirbes, David (Ann) Zirbes, Carolyn (Tom) Madrigal, Dan (Sarah) Zirbes, and Juline (Mark) Keykal; Stepchildren John James, Med (MaryAnn) James, Rick James, and Tom (Chrisi) James; 11 grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother Tom (Karen) Zirbes; and many more relatives and friends. He belonged to St. David's Episcopal Church in Minnetonka for over 40 years and the Hopkins Elks for 33 years. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 8, 2021 from 4-9pm at the Hopkins Elks, located at 30 Eighth Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to family.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Hopkins, MN
City
Minnetonka, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Obituaries
The Hill

Texas gubernatorial candidate says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates'

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is currently recovering from a case of COVID-19, said his hospitalization with the virus has made him “more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates.”. West, who announced Saturday night that he has coronavirus-related pneumonia, advocated for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy as a way to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick James
ABC News

Jan. 6 committee to 'swiftly consider' criminal contempt for Steve Bannon, others who ignore subpoenas

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will "swiftly consider" holding one-time Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, and potentially others, in contempt of Congress for ignoring committee subpoenas, committee chairman Bennie Thompson vice-chair Liz Cheney said Friday. The move came after Bannon formally advised the committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy