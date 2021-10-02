Darrell 'Bozo' Wincek

Wincek, Darrell "Bozo" Age 82, of Crystal, lost his battle with cancer on September 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen, children: Jacqueline Wincek, Michelle Schneider, and Michael Wincek. Grandchildren: Nicole and Jessica Schneider, brother: Eugene Wincek, Sister: Sharron (Charles) Kujawa, Brother-in-law: Richard (Donna) Nelson, and aunt: Julie Partyka and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Bozo was one of the 6 original members of Gopher State Official's Association founded in 1963, and with a current roster of 481 officials, Gopher State is one of the largest associations in the upper Midwest. He dedicated his life to service. He was fully invested in serving schools, coaches, officials, Activity Directors, and the MSHSL, in some capacity, for 59 years. Bozo was also active in his church, Holy Cross. He also organized and maintained a group of N.E. MPLS Athletes and officials, called the "East Side Old-Timers". Bozo was also very passionate in managing the FMC Men's Industrial Softball team, taking them to many state championships as well as qualifying for their first of many National Softball Tournaments, starting in 1977 in Birmingham, AL. Several honors and awards were rightly bestowed upon this great man: USSSA Softball Hall of Fame, East Side Old- Timers Hall of Fame, Minnesota State Football and Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, MN State High School Coaches Association-Distinguished Service Award, and his greatest accomplishment was being elected into the MSHSL Hall of Fame in 2015. Visitation at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH CHAPEL 1918 University Ave. N.E., Monday, Oct. 4 from 4-8 p.m. Mass of the Christian Burial at the CHURCH OF THE HOLY CROSS, 1621 University Ave. N.E., Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Mass will be live streamed at youtu.be/…. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery. kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 612-789-8869.