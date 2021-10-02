CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crystal, MN

Darrell 'Bozo' Wincek

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Wincek, Darrell "Bozo" Age 82, of Crystal, lost his battle with cancer on September 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen, children: Jacqueline Wincek, Michelle Schneider, and Michael Wincek. Grandchildren: Nicole and Jessica Schneider, brother: Eugene Wincek, Sister: Sharron (Charles) Kujawa, Brother-in-law: Richard (Donna) Nelson, and aunt: Julie Partyka and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Bozo was one of the 6 original members of Gopher State Official's Association founded in 1963, and with a current roster of 481 officials, Gopher State is one of the largest associations in the upper Midwest. He dedicated his life to service. He was fully invested in serving schools, coaches, officials, Activity Directors, and the MSHSL, in some capacity, for 59 years. Bozo was also active in his church, Holy Cross. He also organized and maintained a group of N.E. MPLS Athletes and officials, called the "East Side Old-Timers". Bozo was also very passionate in managing the FMC Men's Industrial Softball team, taking them to many state championships as well as qualifying for their first of many National Softball Tournaments, starting in 1977 in Birmingham, AL. Several honors and awards were rightly bestowed upon this great man: USSSA Softball Hall of Fame, East Side Old- Timers Hall of Fame, Minnesota State Football and Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, MN State High School Coaches Association-Distinguished Service Award, and his greatest accomplishment was being elected into the MSHSL Hall of Fame in 2015. Visitation at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH CHAPEL 1918 University Ave. N.E., Monday, Oct. 4 from 4-8 p.m. Mass of the Christian Burial at the CHURCH OF THE HOLY CROSS, 1621 University Ave. N.E., Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Mass will be live streamed at youtu.be/…. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery. kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 612-789-8869.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Crystal, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
The Hill

Texas gubernatorial candidate says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates'

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is currently recovering from a case of COVID-19, said his hospitalization with the virus has made him “more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates.”. West, who announced Saturday night that he has coronavirus-related pneumonia, advocated for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy as a way to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Football#Birmingham#Activity Directors#Mshsl#Holy Cross#N E Mpls Athletes#Mn State High School#The Mshsl Hall Of Fame#Kozlak Radulovich Chapel
ABC News

Jan. 6 committee to 'swiftly consider' criminal contempt for Steve Bannon, others who ignore subpoenas

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will "swiftly consider" holding one-time Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, and potentially others, in contempt of Congress for ignoring committee subpoenas, committee chairman Bennie Thompson vice-chair Liz Cheney said Friday. The move came after Bannon formally advised the committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy