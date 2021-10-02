CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, MN

Phyllis Jeanne (Martin) Levitt

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Levitt, Phyllis Jeanne (Martin) of Bloomington, Minnesota, died on August 26, 2021, at age 90. Phyllis was born in Winterset, Iowa, on July 20, 1931, to Rex and Lorraine Martin. She graduated from Winterset High School in 1949, where she was the head majorette and played on the Winterset Huskies Girls' Varsity Basketball team. Phyllis was an accomplished pianist and organist taking part in many music competitions and festivals during high school and college. She attended Colorado Women's College in Denver, Colorado where she majored in music, graduating with an Associate of Arts degree. She then entered the University of Colorado School of Nursing where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Following college, Phyllis married Seymour Levitt, MD, and worked tirelessly to help him build his career in medicine. They raised three children together. Phyllis had a gracious and infectious zeal for life, family, and friends, a gourmet cook, and an avid sports fan especially for her Minnesota Vikings, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Minnesota Gophers. She had a keen interest in politics as a life-long Democrat. Phyllis' strong Christian faith supported her throughout her life. Phyllis was preceded in death by her son Scott Hayden Levitt. She is survived by her sister Mary Jo (Martin) Pahs of Denver, Colorado, daughters Mary Jeanne Levitt of St. Paul, Jennifer Levitt, MD and grandson Sean Martin Levitt of Los Angeles, and daughter in law Christine Levitt (Scott) of Las Vegas. The family thanks Phyllis' personal physician, Dr. Jianping Yang, the many dedicated health care professionals who cared for Phyllis at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital especially over the last few years, and the staff of N.C. Little Hospice who cared for her in her final days. The family offers special thanks to Phyllis' beloved caregivers Suzette Post and Verity Byhre. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Minneapolis (date to be determined), with burial in the Winterset Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Disabled American Vets, N.C. Little Hospice of Edina, or the American Cancer Society.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Nicollet, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Bloomington, MN
Obituaries
City
Edina, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
The Hill

Texas gubernatorial candidate says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates'

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is currently recovering from a case of COVID-19, said his hospitalization with the virus has made him “more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates.”. West, who announced Saturday night that he has coronavirus-related pneumonia, advocated for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy as a way to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winterset High School#Colorado Women S College#Minnesota Vikings#Minnesota Gophers#Democrat#Christian#Md#N C Little Hospice#Suzette Post
ABC News

Jan. 6 committee to 'swiftly consider' criminal contempt for Steve Bannon, others who ignore subpoenas

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will "swiftly consider" holding one-time Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, and potentially others, in contempt of Congress for ignoring committee subpoenas, committee chairman Bennie Thompson vice-chair Liz Cheney said Friday. The move came after Bannon formally advised the committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy