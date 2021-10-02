Phyllis Jeanne (Martin) Levitt

Levitt, Phyllis Jeanne (Martin) of Bloomington, Minnesota, died on August 26, 2021, at age 90. Phyllis was born in Winterset, Iowa, on July 20, 1931, to Rex and Lorraine Martin. She graduated from Winterset High School in 1949, where she was the head majorette and played on the Winterset Huskies Girls' Varsity Basketball team. Phyllis was an accomplished pianist and organist taking part in many music competitions and festivals during high school and college. She attended Colorado Women's College in Denver, Colorado where she majored in music, graduating with an Associate of Arts degree. She then entered the University of Colorado School of Nursing where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Following college, Phyllis married Seymour Levitt, MD, and worked tirelessly to help him build his career in medicine. They raised three children together. Phyllis had a gracious and infectious zeal for life, family, and friends, a gourmet cook, and an avid sports fan especially for her Minnesota Vikings, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Minnesota Gophers. She had a keen interest in politics as a life-long Democrat. Phyllis' strong Christian faith supported her throughout her life. Phyllis was preceded in death by her son Scott Hayden Levitt. She is survived by her sister Mary Jo (Martin) Pahs of Denver, Colorado, daughters Mary Jeanne Levitt of St. Paul, Jennifer Levitt, MD and grandson Sean Martin Levitt of Los Angeles, and daughter in law Christine Levitt (Scott) of Las Vegas. The family thanks Phyllis' personal physician, Dr. Jianping Yang, the many dedicated health care professionals who cared for Phyllis at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital especially over the last few years, and the staff of N.C. Little Hospice who cared for her in her final days. The family offers special thanks to Phyllis' beloved caregivers Suzette Post and Verity Byhre. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Minneapolis (date to be determined), with burial in the Winterset Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Disabled American Vets, N.C. Little Hospice of Edina, or the American Cancer Society.