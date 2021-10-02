Horace Wesley 'Pete' Leach

Leach, Horace Wesley "Pete" passed away peacefully on September 17, 2021. Preceded in death by brothers Bernard and Roy Leach and sister Dorothy Comer. Survived by loving wife of 65 years, June; children Sue Ratliff (Jon) and Julie Anibas; grandchildren Gretchen, Collin, Brynn, Mollie and Shawn; great grandchildren Maddi, Gavin, Gage, Lily and Chloe; son-in-law, Mark Anibas; sister-in-law, Helen Leach; nieces and nephews. Pete was born on October 7, 1931 and grew up on lake Minnewashta on the family run Leach's Resort. After graduating from Excelsior High School in 1949, Pete went on to serve 4 years in the US Navy on the Destroyer USS Woods where he specialized in communications. After returning home from the Navy, Pete met and married the love of his life June. He started climbing poles for "Ma Bell" and worked 40 years up the ladder at US West, taking an early retirement as a Supervisor. Pete was a true year-round outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, camping, canoeing, skiing, snowmobiling and hunting. After retirement, Pete and June spent winters down south and summers at their favorite retreat, the cabin in northern Minnesota. Pete was a very kind and patient man, teaching his girls, grandchildren and great grandkids how to fish. Memorial Services will be held at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Excelsior on October 11, 2021 at 11am with visitation starting at 10am. A reception will follow the service at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Interment with military honors will take place at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Parkinson Disease Association. apdaparkinson.org Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Excelsior Chapel 952-474-9595 huberfunerals.com.