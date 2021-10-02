Carol Jean Cartwright

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartwright, Carol Jean aged 83, died peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Carol is survived by her sons, Michael (Lisa) and Thomas (Heidi); daughter, Susan; granddaughters, Bailey Perez, (Lorenzo), Grace Yeager (Jackson), Mari McDonald (Trevor), Molly, Kalei, Catherine, and grandson, Max. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren Liam, Ezra, MacCauley and Henry and her ex-husband, Peter. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Bert and Hazel Dennison, and her beloved brother, John. Carol graduated from Marshall High School in 1956 and the University of MN in 1960. Carol taught kindergarten and preschool before starting her daycare business with her mother, Hazel. Carol loved the Gophers, playing the piano at the Women's Club of Minneapolis and her beautiful grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 10am on Saturday, October 16th at Sunset Memorial Chapel, 2250 St. Anthony Boulevard NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418 with Service to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to University of MN CEHD. Sunset Kapala-Glodek 612-789-3596 sunsetfuneralservices.com.

