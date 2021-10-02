Conlon’s sumptuous performance of neglected rarities steers Baltimore Symphony in a fresh new direction

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Symphony Hall is reopening to the public for the first time in 18 months. “I’m sure if the Hall could talk it would say, ‘whew I thought you guys had forgotten about me, it’s great to be back,’” said Keith Lockhart, Conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra. The Boston Symphony Orchestra celebrated the occasion with a free concert on Sunday titled “Concert for our City: Reunited at Symphony Hall,” a program that featured Lockhart and other featured BSO titled conductors including Andris Nelsons, Thomas Wilkins, and John Williams. “We had 2,000 people join us from really all across...

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO