Minneapolis, MN

Barbara Ann (Morr) Revsbeck

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Revsbeck (Morr), Barbara Ann age 92, born September 12, 1929 in Akron Ohio passed away peacefully on September 18, 2021. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 68 years, Eb W. Revsbeck, Mother Anna Morr (nee Zornig), Father Clarence Morr. Daughter in-law Katherine Revsbeck (Daniel). Loving sisters: Virginia Soorholtz, Joan Grovert, Miriam Hurley and Aunt and Uncle, Corinne and Alfred Zornig. Survived by her three sons Daniel, David (Patricia) and Douglas (Christy) Revsbeck. Grandchildren Corinne Klitzke (Bryan), Connor Revsbeck, David Revsbeck Jr. Katrina Revsbeck and Great Grand Daughter Soren Katherine Klitzke. Many loving Nieces, Nephews and Great Nieces and Nephews. Barbara graduated from Roosevelt H.S. in Cedar Rapids Iowa in 1947 and later graduated from Cedar Rapids Business College in 1949. She then moved to Minneapolis where she eventually met her husband Eb Revsbeck in 1950. Around Christmas time of 1950, Barbara moved in to live with Eb's parents who resided in the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis after he received orders to serve with the U.S. Marines in Korea. She gave Eb this photo to keep with him during his deployment. While living there, she discovered Christ Church Lutheran located a few blocks away and became a life-long member of the congregation. Barbara loved to sing and joined the church choir. Later, she joined the "The Mother Singers" choir at Wenonah Elementary School in Minneapolis where her children attended. Barbara spent her life's career as an Administrative Assistant with the Mpls Board of Education that spanned over 3 decades. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM with a visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christ Church Lutheran, 3244 34th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406. Memorials preferred to the Minnesota Veterans Home Family Council or Christ Church Lutheran in lieu of flowers. Face coverings are required if attending. Interment will take place later in Spring of 2022 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. "A heart for any fate"-A Morr Girl. Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651.

www.startribune.com

