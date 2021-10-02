Donald M. Tatge
Tatge, Donald M. age 82, of Lakeville, passed away September 26, 2021. Don was born February 11, 1939 to Melvin and Esther Tatge in Wells, Minnesota. He was a biology teacher in Lakeville and Bloomington for 37 years before retiring in 1999. Survived by wife of 60 years, Judy; sons, Steve (Linda) Tatge, Scot and (Amy) Tatge, and Shawn (Beth) Tatge; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11 AM at Hosanna Church in Lakeville. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to ALS. Condolences: whitefuneralhomes.com.
