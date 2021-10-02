Suzanne 'Sue' Erickson
Erickson, Suzanne "Sue" Age 76 of St. Michael passed away peacefully September 23, 2021. Retired executive chef for Lunds/ Byerlys and KARE 11 guest chef. She is survived by husband of 54 years, Walter; children, Beth (Cody) Remarcik, Jim (Emily) Erickson & Bob (Aundra) Erickson; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Sandra Myers; also many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Carleton Jr. & Elaine Myers; brother, Carleton Myers III. Memorial service for Sue will be Saturday, October 9 and 12:00 pm with visitation one hour prior to the service all at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St. N., St Michael. Reception to follow at The Peterson Chapel. Serving the family The Peterson Chapel St. Michael/Albertville 763-497-5362 thepetersonchapel.com.www.startribune.com
