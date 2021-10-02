Lynne Marie Johnston

Johnston, Lynne Marie Jan. 5, 1940 Sept. 28, 2021. Daughter- Sister- Aunt- Friend. Preceded in death by parents Harvey and Marie, brother Harvey, sisters- in-law: Darlene, Mary Lou and Lavelle, brother-in-law: Jon Ceder, nephew Bruce, great-nephew Jacob and several infant great-nieces and nephews. Survived by brothers: Tom, Lloyd (Rita), Larry (Myrna) and Phil, sister-in-law: Pat and sister Fran, 27 nieces and nephews and good friend Kitty Gagnon. Lynne was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. She also worked for many years at All Saints Catholic Church. She found comfort in her Catholic faith and had a strong devotion to her family and friends. She was always ready to help someone in need. Lynne grew up in north Minneapolis attending Our Lady of Victory grade school. She graduated from Saint Scholastica's Stanbrook Hall in Duluth, MN. She trained to be a Court Reporter at the MN School of Business. Her first employment was in Cleveland, OH. After a couple of years she returned to her home in Brooklyn Center and spent forty years working for judges in the Hennepin County Courts. Lynne was always willing to give a helping hand to her family and friends. She was the organizer for all the family events. After her parents died, she was the "glue" that held the family together. She will be missed by many. Mass of Christian Burial at OUR LADY OF VICTORY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5155 Emerson Ave. N. Saturday Oct 9th, 2021 at 10 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands or Dunrovin. You are asked to wear masks. kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 612-789-8869.