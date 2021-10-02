CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka, MN

Rhoda Y. Gallagher

Minneapolis Star Tribune
Gallagher, Rhoda Y. Age 87 of Anoka MN passed away September 28, 2021 due to pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Gallagher; brother Charles Lysford; sister Caroline Keyes. She is survived by her children, Shawna (Wayne) Hayes, Jeff Gallagher, Stacey (Bryan) Robin, Megan (Kyle) Gallagher; 6 grandchildren, Casey Wilson, Brooke Collins, Zach Hayes, Ellen Gallagher, Joe Robin and Griffin Gallagher; 6 great grandchildren; sister Ruth Basgaard. Celebration of Life Service at Peace Lutheran Church in Coon Rapids Thursday October 7 at 11AM with visitation at 10AM. Peace Lutheran Church requires masks. Lunch will follow the service. Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society. Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000.

