Rhoda Y. Gallagher
Gallagher, Rhoda Y. Age 87 of Anoka MN passed away September 28, 2021 due to pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Gallagher; brother Charles Lysford; sister Caroline Keyes. She is survived by her children, Shawna (Wayne) Hayes, Jeff Gallagher, Stacey (Bryan) Robin, Megan (Kyle) Gallagher; 6 grandchildren, Casey Wilson, Brooke Collins, Zach Hayes, Ellen Gallagher, Joe Robin and Griffin Gallagher; 6 great grandchildren; sister Ruth Basgaard. Celebration of Life Service at Peace Lutheran Church in Coon Rapids Thursday October 7 at 11AM with visitation at 10AM. Peace Lutheran Church requires masks. Lunch will follow the service. Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society.
