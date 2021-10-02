Arthur Franklin 'Art' Thayer

Thayer, Arthur Franklin "Art" Age 86, of Blaine, MN, passed away September 21, 2021. Art was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Anne "Pat" Thayer; his parents, Elton and Hazel Thayer; and his older brother Elton "Sonny" Thayer. He is survived by his four daughters and their spouses: Deborah Thayer (Charles); Becky Benitez (Ivan); Susan Nold (Ken); and Margaret Thayer (Jack); grandchildren Lorena Benitez, and Alexandra and Spencer Nold; sister Thelma Robinson; and many beloved relatives, friends, and neighbors. Art was born on April 26, 1935, in Virginia, MN. He attended Roosevelt High School where he played football and was a member of the swim team, graduating in 1953. He attended Virginia Junior College from 1953 to 1954. Art joined the US Army in January 1955 and proudly served until 1958. From 1955 to 1956, he was stationed on Eniwetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands. As part of the US Military's Pacific Proving Grounds, Eniwetak Atoll was a nuclear testing site. Art was an Atomic Vet and a member of the American Legion. After completing his military service, Art attended Northwest TV and Electronics school in Minneapolis. Honeywell hired him as an electronics technician after graduation, and Art worked there for nearly 30 years. Mutual friends introduced Art and Pat, and they were married on October 22, 1960, in Brainerd, MN. They initially settled in Minneapolis, and in 1964 they moved to Blaine, where they remained for the rest of their lives. Art and Pat and their four daughters shared many fun family outings, including camping trips and visits "Up North" to the family cabin on Lake Vermilion. Over the years, Art and Pat enjoyed hosting parties, playing cards, gardening, making holiday feasts, going fishing and hunting, and spending time with their friends and neighbors. Recently Art suffered with several medical conditions which eventually necessitated moving him into assisted living. On the last Sunday before his death, he was still rooting for the Minnesota Vikings to win. Due to COVID considerations, a private memorial service and burial will take place at a future date. If you are so inclined, send memorials to either the American Cancer Society, or to Disabled American Veterans. Thank you. Guestbook: gearhartfuneralhome.com.