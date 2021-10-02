Jeffrey Alan 'Jeff' Kvam
Kvam, Jeffrey Alan "Jeff" age 55, of Rockford, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 27, 2021. Employed 33 years at MWCIA (Minnesota Worker's Compensation Insurer's Association). Survived by loving wife of 31 years Veronica (Krueger); parents Jim & Meta Kvam and Betty & Ed Rasmussen; brother Chris (Amy) Kvam; nieces Lauryn, Vanessa & Julia Petrich; mother-in-law Esther Krueger; sister-in-law Dorinda Krueger; brothers-in-law Jason Krueger, Eric Krueger. Preceded in death by daughter Karlee Ann. Gathering of family and friends 4-7pm, Friday, October 8, 2021 at Iten Funeral Home, Delano. Celebration of Life at Clays Restaurant, Rockford on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 1-5 pm with brief pastoral message and moments of recollection at 1pm. Guests encouraged to wear favorite team's apparel to honor Jeff's love of sports. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The National Ataxia Foundation ataxia.org. itenfuneralservices.com (763) 972-2891.www.startribune.com
