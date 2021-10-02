Floyd Irwin Peterson

Peterson, Floyd Irwin age 88, was born in Sarles, North Dakota to Peter & Ruby (McKellar) Peterson on June 24, 1933. He was raised in the Lankin/Park River area of North Dakota along with his much-loved sisters Elda (Wally Momerak) and Delaine (John Russum). Floyd married Beverly J. Kleine (Sherburn) June of 1955 in Sherburn. They had a daughter, Jane, who passed away as an infant. Together, Floyd and Bev raised three children in Minnetonka: Keith (Vanessia), Kent (Dorrie), and Kim (Dave). Floyd's wife Bev died March of 1980. Floyd remarried in May of 1981 to Doris M Surprenant (Currie, MN) in Winona. They made their home in Plymouth. Floyd was a proud graduate from Dunwoody Institute and was a master electrician. He worked until the age of 71 because so many of his clients trusted his craftsmanship. Floyd loved his family and will be dearly missed. Floyd's family would like to thank all the staff and residents at Edgewood Assisted Living in Blaine for their love shown to Floyd. Floyd was so grateful to live in a place with so much attention and care. Thank you to Allina Hospice for all their help during Floyd's last days. Floyd is survived by his wife, his three children, his sister Delaine, his grandchildren, Tom, Gerald (Rachael), Wes (Angie), Anders, Charlie, Amanda, and Shaina (Ben). In addition, he is survived by 11 great-grandchildren, Reagan, Colin, William, Bella, Cooper, Phillip, Elizabeth, Jamaira, Kyvin, Sophia and Everett, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-laws, and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his great grandchild, Lucas. Memorials are preferred to Dunwoody Institute in Floyd's name. Funeral service at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL 107th Ave. NE & Hwy #65 Saturday - OCT 9th, 2021 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100.