CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Floyd Irwin Peterson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Peterson, Floyd Irwin age 88, was born in Sarles, North Dakota to Peter & Ruby (McKellar) Peterson on June 24, 1933. He was raised in the Lankin/Park River area of North Dakota along with his much-loved sisters Elda (Wally Momerak) and Delaine (John Russum). Floyd married Beverly J. Kleine (Sherburn) June of 1955 in Sherburn. They had a daughter, Jane, who passed away as an infant. Together, Floyd and Bev raised three children in Minnetonka: Keith (Vanessia), Kent (Dorrie), and Kim (Dave). Floyd's wife Bev died March of 1980. Floyd remarried in May of 1981 to Doris M Surprenant (Currie, MN) in Winona. They made their home in Plymouth. Floyd was a proud graduate from Dunwoody Institute and was a master electrician. He worked until the age of 71 because so many of his clients trusted his craftsmanship. Floyd loved his family and will be dearly missed. Floyd's family would like to thank all the staff and residents at Edgewood Assisted Living in Blaine for their love shown to Floyd. Floyd was so grateful to live in a place with so much attention and care. Thank you to Allina Hospice for all their help during Floyd's last days. Floyd is survived by his wife, his three children, his sister Delaine, his grandchildren, Tom, Gerald (Rachael), Wes (Angie), Anders, Charlie, Amanda, and Shaina (Ben). In addition, he is survived by 11 great-grandchildren, Reagan, Colin, William, Bella, Cooper, Phillip, Elizabeth, Jamaira, Kyvin, Sophia and Everett, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-laws, and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his great grandchild, Lucas. Memorials are preferred to Dunwoody Institute in Floyd's name. Funeral service at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL 107th Ave. NE & Hwy #65 Saturday - OCT 9th, 2021 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Tony Nominee Lenka Peterson Dies at the Age of 95

Lenka Peterson, who received a 1985 Tony nomination for her performance in Quilters, has died at the age of 95. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she passed away in her sleep on September 24 at her home in Roxbury, Connecticut. Born on October 16, 1925 in Omaha, Nebraska, Peterson went...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota's Waiting Child: Ronald, 11, is fearless and funny

Ronald, 11,is caring and witty. When you're with Ronald, you can expect him to sing, dance, play pranks and make jokes. He describes himself as silly, funny, shy, fearless and helpful. Ronald enjoys spending time with others and likes joking around. He has a vibrant personality and loves showing off...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

100th birthday party for Juanita Moran

Juanita Moran was a founding member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church more than 80 years ago. Last year, she survived a bout of COVID. More than 300 people showed up to celebrate with her and her family.
CELEBRATIONS
ozarksfn.com

Dr. Katie Peterson

• Family: Husband Andrew “Pete” Peterson, son Case (8) and daughter Zella (6) • Hometown: Mountain Grove, Mo. In Town: Dr. Katie Peterson is the owner and dentist at the Katie D. Peterson, DDS, PC clinic in Mountain Grove, Mo. Katie grew up in her grandfather’s dental office in her hometown. When she left for college at Missouri State, she knew she would also go to dental school. Once she completed dental school, she knew she wanted to continue her family’s legacy – serving the community with dental care. It’s still a family business – with her kids in the office at times, her mother managing the office and a cousin is her dental hygienist. Her grandfather now resides in Michigan, but is only a phone call away for professional advice.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy