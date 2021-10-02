CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Retired Major John E. 'Jack' Nelson, USAF

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Nelson, Retired Major John E. "Jack", USAF 91, a resident of Boone, IA took his last flight Sept 25, 2021. Jack was born in Duluth, MN, Oct 25, 1929, the son of the late John Edgar Nelson, Sr and Helen Henry Nelson. Jack graduated from Mpls West HS class of 1947. He attended the Univ of MN & graduated from the Univ of Omaha. Jack joined the USAF in 1951 and married Joanne Heinrich Aug 9, 1952, seven days after graduating from flight school. Jack and Jo had many postings including Roswell, NM, Minneapolis, Portsmouth, NH, Topeka, KS, interspersed with short stints at The Pentagon, Little Rock, Birmingham, and Omaha. Jack's tours included Korea and Vietnam. Son John was born in 1953 while Jack was in Korea, daughter Ann arrived in 1954 in Roswell, son Ward arrived in 1959 in Portsmouth, followed by baby Julia in 1961 in Portsmouth. Jack had two full careers, 20 years as a pilot in the USAF and 30 years in the family business, Heinrich Envelope. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Jack was past Pres and Chairman of the Board of the Envelope Institute of America, served on the Board of Directors of the Envelope Manufacturers Assoc and the Iowa Assoc of Business and Industry, was past Chairman of the Boone Planning and Zoning Commission, and a member of the ISU Center of Industrial Research Advisory Council. Survivors include daughter Ann Nelson Borwick (Ron) of Johnston, IA, son Ward Nelson (Rhonda) of Boone, IA, daughter Julie Nelson (Kay Angermann) of Austin, TX, daughter-in-law Michelle Ahrens (Jeffrey) of Stratford, IA, grandchildren Luke & Joel Borwick, Sarah Chown, Ian & Eric Nelson, Jessica Nelson, Carly Weiss, and two great-grandchildren, Cael & Kenzie Chown. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Kohlsaat, his wife Jo, and his son John Heinrich Nelson. A memorial service was held on October 1, 2021. Graveside services with full military honors provided by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, and the Boone Veterans Council was held at Linwood Park Cemetery on October 2, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to Boone County Special Olympics or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Boone, IA. Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home 515-432-4550.

