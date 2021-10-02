Christopher J. Budak

Budak, Christopher J. Age 51, of Mpls, MN, passed away on Sept 26, 2021 of natural causes. Chris was born in Madison, WI in 1970. He attended Spring Lake Park High School and graduated from Edison HS in Mpls. He is survived by his parents, father Sam Budak and mother Dianne and the extended family of Bill Verkennes; brother, Anthony (Jan); and many, many grandparents; aunts; uncles; and cousins on both sides of the families. Chris was certified in plastic molding, operating forklifts and served as team leader on the night shift at International Paper Co. He had excellent focus to complete a job, and always had a sense of direction and appreciation for the historical nature of a community and its people. Chris had a passion for his music, loved to travel and find new adventures. To have a conversation with him was always special to share in his upper level vocabulary. Sharing Holidays with Chris was always routine: Dining-out at his favorite oriental restaurants. A person's warmth and kindness is often revealed in their love for animals and Chris always had a cat or two or three. We Love You Chris! There will be a Memorial Service on Monday, October 4 at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Hwy 65 NE Fridley 55432 at 12:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior, followed by light snacks. MillerFuneralFridley.com.