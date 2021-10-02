Susan Jerde

Jerde, Susan On Wednesday September 29th, 2021 at the age of 67, the world said goodbye to Susan "Susie" Jerde. She was preceded in death by her father, Theodore & mother, Patricia. She was survived by her loving wife, Diana West, step daughter, Felicia Teska, brothers, Douglas, Kevin, and Scott, and her three furry children, Dauber, Girlfriend, and Donald. She had tremendous love for her nieces and nephews, and spent countless hours trying to shape and mold them as best she could. She developed an earth moving love for her new great nephews over the past couple years as well. She founded Jerde Insurance Brokers in 1983 and helped guide the lives of countless clients until her retirement in 2016. Since her retirement she developed a new love of camping with Diana in the summertime. The winter months were spent on a frozen lake ice fishing in her very own unique style from the front seat of her car. She will always be most remembered for her love and outspoken passion for politics, her country, and those who serve and protect it. Funeral Service will be held at David Lee Funeral Home, 1220 Wayzata Blvd. E, Wayzata, MN 55391. Thursday Oct. 7th, at 2PM with a visitation one hour prior to the service. A private burial will take place immediately following the service at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Maple Plain. A memorial has been set up through St. Judes in her honor and gifts can be received at giftfunds.stjude.org/… David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577 davidleefuneralhome.com.