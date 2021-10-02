Glenn M. 'Pete' Smith

Smith, Glenn M. "Pete" Age 81 of Minneapolis. Passed away on Sept. 25th, 2021. Glenn is survived by his daughter, Kari; granddaughter, Kaleigh; siblings, Shelly and Craig; nephews, Nick and Josh; former spouse, Sharon, and many loving family and friends. Glenn served proudly in the US Army as a paratrooper. Following his service, Glenn worked as a printer at the Star Tribune for over 30 years. Although he wore many hats throughout his life (fedoras being his favorite), his best hat was being a loving and supportive Dad and Papa. Glenn's sense of humor, love, and fist bumps will be deeply missed. A Celebration of life will take place in the Spring of 2022. kozlakradulovich.com 612-789-8869.