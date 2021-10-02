John Alfred Guhl

Guhl, John Alfred age 82, of Minneapolis, MN died of Covid September 29, 2021. John was preceded in death by his wife, Kit and son, John (Fritz) Guhl. He is survived by his daughters, Megan Guhl and wife Carrie Baldwin, Allyson Guhl; daughter-in-law, Kari Guhl; grandson, RJ Guhl; beloved companion, Kay Firth and many nieces, nephews, and friends. John graduated from Carlton in 1960 and proudly served in the Navy as an officer when he met the love of his life, Kit, in Old Cape Cod. The were happily married for 49 years and were known to bring the laughter, joy and fun wherever they went. John was an amazing father and family man. He enjoyed welcoming his children's friends to the porch for a game of trivia or a hearty debate. He was hard to beat at both. He was a father figure to many, without even knowing it. He and Kit, and later in life Kay, had the opportunity to travel the world. Some of the places he was lucky enough to see were Korea, Africa, Europe, Iceland, Australia and India and he chronicled it all through his love of photography. John is remembered by all for his kindness, generosity, and welcoming spirit. His bright light, love of dirty limericks and radiant smile will be missed by all who love him. In lieu of memorials we kindly ask all who can to get vaccinated. The Memorial Service will be Saturday, 1:00 p.m. October 9, 2021 Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 5801 Lyndale Avenue South. (The family is requesting all attendees wear a mask!) (Livestream link: vimeo.com/620382211/…) A reception will follow the service. GILLBROTHERS.com Bloomington, MN 952-888-7771.