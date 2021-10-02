Gary Mitchell
Mitchell, Gary Age 80, of Robbinsdale. Preceded in death by daughter Suzanne. Survived by wife, Mary; son, Mike (Corinne); grandchildren Joe (Amber), Krysta Vetsch (Brandon), David, Tom (Kayla); great-grandchildren Klaire, Brody, Cohen, Mason, Elyse, Weston, Emmalyn; sister-in-law Lois Hansen; sisters Pat, Judy Harn (Gary); brother Bob (Barbara); several nieces and nephews. Graduate, Minneapolis Patrick Henry High School. USCG veteran. Retired from NSP after 32 years of service. Church, Leisure Age, food shelf, reading tutor, and Little Library volunteer. Avid reader and outdoorsman. Funeral service Fri., Oct. 8th, 11AM at Elim Lutheran Church (3978 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale). Visitation 1 hour prior to service at church. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Elim Lutheran Church where he was a member for more than 40 years, or to the NEAR food shelf. Gearty-Delmore 763-537-4511 gearty-delmore.com.www.startribune.com
