James C. 'Jim' Stinson
Stinson, James C. "Jim" age 72, of Bloomington. Born February 19, 1949 in Bemidji, MN; passed away September 25, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, George & Lucille; brother, Jerry. Survived by wife, Nancy; sister, Joanne (John) Stillman; niece, Krystle; nephew, Dan; great-nephew, Max; great-niece, Kallie and many cousins. Jim proudly served in the US Navy during Vietnam from 1968-1972. He was a member of VWI and enjoyed watching WWE and NASCAR. Funeral service 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 25th at Portland Avenue United Methodist Church, 8000 Portland Ave. S., Bloomington with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the family. GILLBROTHERS.com Bloomington, MN 952-888-7771.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0