Bruce Loney
Loney, Bruce Born May 3rd, 1945, Died September 21, 2021. Married Margaret Bock June 22, 1968; 53 years They both grew up in Brainerd, MN, and moved to Ham Lake in 1975. He worked as a second generation projectionist (until 1987), then put in 19 years at Hoffman Engineering before retiring. Preceded by his parents Gor and Rosie (Binek) Loney and brother Brian Loney. He is survived by siblings Corey (Julienne) Loney and Teala (John) Van Duzer. His spouse Margaret (Bock) Loney. Their children Ann (Rob) Hagman and Bryce (Sarah) Loney and grandchildren Madisen Loney, Ethan Loney, Brenna Hagman and Kevin Hagman. Memorial service at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65) Friday, October 8th at 12 Noon with visitation one hour prior. kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100.www.startribune.com
