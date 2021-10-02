Richard 'Charlie' Charleston
Charleston, Richard "Charlie" Age 85 of Mpls. Preceded in death by wife, Barbara. Survived by children, Tom, Michael, Kim (Scott) Froemming and Carrie Charleston; 6 grandchildren, Billy, David, Kristi Charleston, Nathan, Cole, and Carrie Jean Froemming; sister, Jeanne Collins; several nieces, nephews and close friends. Charlie was a true adventurer, he loved hunting, fishing, and he cherished his family and friends. Memorial service Fri. Oct. 8, 12 noon at Lakewood Chapel, 3600 Hennepin Ave. S. Mpls with visitation one 1/2 hour before service. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society. Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996.www.startribune.com
