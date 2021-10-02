CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham Mertz leaves game with possible rib injury after taking big hit

By Grey Papke
 8 days ago
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz had to be taken to the injury tent after suffering a big hit during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Michigan. Mertz was dropping back to pass on third down against the Wolverines when two Michigan defensive linemen came in for the sack. The biggest hit came from Daxton Hill, who delivered a big shot to Mertz’s rib area. Mertz stayed down after the play and appeared to be in significant pain, though he did leave the field under his own power.

Wisconsin football: Graham Mertz released from hospital

In the third quarter of Wisconsin’s loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, starting QB Graham Mertz left the game after suffering a chest injury. It was later reported that he was taken to a local Madison hospital and late on Saturday night, UW Athletics sent out this release:. Update...
Mertz hit

Badgers' Graham Mertz, Jake Ferguson sidelined with chest injuries against Michigan. Both were announced as being questionable to return.
Should the Badgers bench Graham Mertz?

Graham Mertz was one of the most highly-touted quarterback prospects in program history for the Wisconsin Badgers. But, he has been far from living up to those expectations to this point in his career. We have seen flashes of greatness from Mertz, well in one game. In the first start...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz suffers injury vs. Michigan

Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz has gone down with an injury in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Michigan. Mertz took on a big hit on a third down play, where Michigan’s Daxton Hill sacked him. Hill delivered a clean hit on Mertz, but Mertz took a very hard hit around his midsection on the left side of his body.
Graham Mertz injury update: Wisconsin QB questionable to return against Michigan

Wisconsin will face a taller task of coming back against No. 14 Michigan in its Big Ten clash on Saturday. Starting quarterback Graham Mertz was forced to leave the game after taking a heavy shot by Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill for a sack in the third quarter of the game on Saturday. According to Madison.com’s Jake Adams, Mertz is questionable to return.
UW gives update on Graham Mertz

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was hospitalized after suffering a chest injury in the third quarter of a 38-17 loss to No. 14 Michigan Saturday. Michigan safety Daxton Hill rocked Mertz on the third play of the third quarter. He came through untouched and delivered a hefty blow to Mertz’s upper midsection.
Mertz leaves game injured as Badgers drop second straight

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers dropped their second game in a row Saturday, losing to Michigan 38-17. To make matters worse, starting quarterback Graham Mertz left the game with a reported rib injury after being sacked. Mertz had thrown for 115 yards, with no interceptions, before leaving. The Badger offense...
Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz injury update: Who is Chase Wolf?

If Graham Mertz can’t get the job done for Wisconsin football, do the Badgers have a backup quarterback who could take over for him?. Wisconsin football fans were rightly excited about the 2021 season and the potential of quarterback Graham Mertz in particular. Unfortunately, the season has not gone to...
College football anaylysis: Graham Mertz showed he's Wisconsin's best quarterback. His injury stunted offense's progress

The University of Wisconsin football team's offense played as well as it had all season for two possessions after a lifeless start. The Badgers scored on both of those drives late in the second quarter, pulling within a field goal of No. 14 Michigan and giving the crowd at Camp Randall Stadium something to cheer about on offense for the first time in the afternoon Saturday, Oct. 2.
Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz hospitalized after exiting Michigan showdown

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said quarterback Graham Mertz was taken to the hospital to get examined for a chest injury, via Badgers247's Evan Flood. Mertz left in the third quarter against Michigan after taking a big hit from Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill. Mertz had to be helped off the field and was pointing to his left side. He went into the injury tent before heading to the tunnel with a thumbs up for the crowd.
Graham Mertz questionable for Illinois

MADISON — Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is questionable for this week’s game against Illinois after suffering a chest injury in Saturday’s loss to Michigan. Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill drilled Mertz in the upper torso area in the third quarter. Mertz went to the hospital and underwent further evaluation before being released.
