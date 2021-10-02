'Do your job': McAuliffe watches closely as messy Capitol Hill negotiations threaten Virginia race

Lawmakers get back to work after delaying infrastructure bill vote. After talks between key lawmakers and White House officials lasted into the evening, the House delayed a vote Thursday on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as negotiations continue on separate legislation with President Joe Biden's social welfare priorities. Talks are expected to resume Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said this week she wouldn't call a vote on the infrastructure bill without also having legislative language for the compromise reached with the Senate and White House on the $3.5 trillion package of Biden's priorities. A source told USA TODAY that top aides to Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., met with White House officials to try to nail down a compromise on Biden's budget package to get moderate Democratic senators on board. Dozens of progressive Democrats have threatened to vote against the infrastructure bill unless it moves in tandem with the larger package. If Republicans united against the measure, a loss of four Democrats could have rejected the bill.

