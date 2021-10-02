CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

'Do your job': McAuliffe watches closely as messy Capitol Hill negotiations threaten Virginia race

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is possibly no Democrat outside of Washington, DC, who is more closely watching the chaotic negotiations playing out on Capitol Hill than Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe. The messy machinations of Congress rarely play a role in off-year races, but Virginia is the notable exception. Not only are...

