Colts place Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson on IR with ankle injury

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins because of the injury. Sunday's matchup will be the first game he's missed since entering the NFL as the sixth-overall pick in the 2018 draft.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury in the Colts' Week 3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Losing Nelson, an All-Pro in each of his first three NFL seasons, for at least three weeks is a massive blow to the Colts' offensive line. His 75.5% run-block rate is first among NFL guards since entering the league, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. His 95% pass-block win rate is third among guards in that span.

The Colts enter Week 4 looking for their first win of the season after an 0-3 start. However, it won't be easy for the franchise as starting right tackle Braden Smith, pass-rusher Kwity Paye, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and safety Khari Willis have all been ruled out with injuries.

Indy hasn't started a season 0-4 since 2011 when the club finished 2-14.