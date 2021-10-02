CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts place Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson on IR with ankle injury

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pa14G_0cFEkpmB00
Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins because of the injury. Sunday's matchup will be the first game he's missed since entering the NFL as the sixth-overall pick in the 2018 draft.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury in the Colts' Week 3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Losing Nelson, an All-Pro in each of his first three NFL seasons, for at least three weeks is a massive blow to the Colts' offensive line. His 75.5% run-block rate is first among NFL guards since entering the league, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. His 95% pass-block win rate is third among guards in that span.

The Colts enter Week 4 looking for their first win of the season after an 0-3 start. However, it won't be easy for the franchise as starting right tackle Braden Smith, pass-rusher Kwity Paye, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and safety Khari Willis have all been ruled out with injuries.

Indy hasn't started a season 0-4 since 2011 when the club finished 2-14.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Quenton Nelson is believed to have a high-ankle sprain

Colts left guard Quenton Nelson left Sunday’s loss to the Titans with an ankle injury and there’s some good news in the first update about his condition. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that X-rays of Nelson’s were negative. He is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain and there will be more tests done to determine how much time Nelson will miss as a result of the injury.
NFL
KEYT

Quenton Nelson, A.J. Brown, James White headline injuries

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown and New England Patriots running back James White were among the NFL’s most notable injuries in Week 3. The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers briefly lost four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski in the second half of a 34-24 to the Los Angeles Rams. Gronkowski returned but Tampa cornerback Jamel Dean didn’t come back after exiting in the first half with a knee injury, the latest blow to a depleted secondary. Nelson was carted off with a right ankle injury early in the second quarter of a 25-16 loss to Tennessee.
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts' Quenton Nelson carted off with reported high-ankle sprain vs. Titans, will undergo further testing

The ankle issues continue to pile up for the Indianapolis Colts. All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson was taken into the medical tent and later carted off the field in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Titans after sustaining an ankle injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the injury is believed to be a high ankle sprain. X-Rays were negative and, he will undergo further testing to determine the timetable for a return.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chris Reed Makes the Quenton Nelson Injury Easier to Manage

The Indianapolis Colts lost more than just the game this past Sunday, as superstar left guard Quenton Nelson is doubtful for this upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins. Head Coach Frank Reich said "Quenton Nelson (ankle) is probably not going to play Sunday. Not ruling him out. But not optimistic," according to Kevin Bowen. While Nelson being out is a big loss to the offense, it is certainly one that is a bit more manageable now than it may have been in years past.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
chatsports.com

Quenton Nelson unlikely to play for Colts on Sunday, Carson Wentz's ankles' 'way better'

INDIANAPOLIS — Quenton Nelson might not be able to answer the bell on Sunday in Miami for the first time in his NFL career. Nelson suffered a sprained ankle in the second quarter against the Titans on Sunday and left the game, and after the Colts spent the early part of the week evaluating the All-Pro left guard’s injury, it hasn’t progressed.
NFL
The Spun

Colts Coach Has Unfortunate Update On Star OL Quenton Nelson

If the Indianapolis Colts are going to pick up their first win of the 2021 season this Sunday, they’ll most likely have to do it without All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson. During last Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, Nelson left early due to a high-ankle sprain. It didn’t look good at all and he was taken off the field in a medical cart.
NFL
NBC Sports

Colts declare five players out for Week Four, including Quenton Nelson

After 51 consecutive starts to begin his career, Quenton Nelson‘s streak is coming to an end. The Colts left guard is one of five players Indianapolis has ruled out for its Week Four matchup with Miami on Sunday. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Friday that Nelson is dealing...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Pro Bowl#Ankle Injury#American Football#Ir#The Injured Reserve#Espn Stats Information#Rock Ya Sin#Indy
chatsports.com

Five Colts starters, led by Quenton Nelson and Kwity Paye, ruled out of Dolphins game

INDIANAPOLIS — A Colts team that hasn’t been able to shake the injury bug all season long is facing its longest injury list of the season on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Left guard Quenton Nelson (sprained ankle), right tackle Braden Smith (strained foot), defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), cornerback...
NFL
FOX59

Sprained ankle ends Quenton Nelson’s steak at 54; four others ruled out vs. Miami

INDIANAPOLIS – Quenton Nelson’s streak is over, and the Indianapolis Colts once again will be dipping deep into their depth as they look to curtail their season-opening 0-3 funk. The team’s three-time first-team All-Pro left guard will miss Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins with a high sprain to his right ankle. It snaps Nelson’s […]
NFL
CBS Seattle

Dolphins-Buccaneers Preview: ‘Tall Order For Dolphins To Get Things Turned Around’ Against Buccaneers, Says NFL On CBS’s Trent Green

(CBS Miami) — Tom Brady was able to sneak out of New England with a victory. He brought his Tampa Bay Buccaneers back late on the Patriots, driving 45 yards to set up the game-winning field goal. That elevated the defending Super Bowl champions to 3-1 ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. They’ll host a Dolphins team that’s coming off its third straight loss. Miami, now 1-3, fell to the winless Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, failing to keep up with Carson Wentz, who was playing on two sprained ankles. Tom Brady continues to impress at the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Colts rule out four, including three starters, for Ravens game

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will be short-handed – again – Monday when they share the primetime stage with the Baltimore Ravens. Coach Frank Reich ruled out right tackle Braden Smith (foot), rookie defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) and running back Jordan Wilkins (illness, not COVID-19-related). Defensive end Kemoko Turay was […]
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

22K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy