Skye defeat Beauly to win Alvance Balliemore Cup

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alvance Balliemore Cup headed over the Skye Bridge for the third time in 13 years after the island side defeated Beauly 3-1 in the final at Fort William. The trophy, which is contested by senior teams outwith the top division, has been running since 1985 and Skye's previous successes were in 2008 and 2014.

