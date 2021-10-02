Louie Varland makes himself next Twins pitching prospect to watch out for

They’re not gonna lose 90 this year! It was a track meet on Friday night, as the Royals beat the Twins, 11-6, at Kauffman Stadium. Straight out of the chute, the Royals hit the ground running, as the first four men to come to the plate reach. Whit Merrifield, who had three hits, singled. Nicky Lopez singled. Salvador Perez got hit by a pitch. A wild pitch scored Merrifield. Andrew Benintendi walked. The next three men made outs, but Carlos Santana’s groundout scored a second run. 2-0. In the third, four more hits for the Royals occurred, with base knocks from Hunter Dozier and Bert Mondesi doubling the lead to 4-0. Minnesota got a run back in the fourth, but the Royals one-upped it on an Andrew Benintendi two-run double in the home half. 6-1. Hunter Dozier homered in the fifth. Cam Gallagher singled home Mondesi. 8-1. Minnesota got three in the sixth, but so did the Royals. Michael A. Taylor, Gallagher, and Merrifield hit three consecutive RBI singles to bring Kansas City to 11 runs. To.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO