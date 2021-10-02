International Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Headed for Record-Breaking $113 Million Opening
Daniel Craig’s swan song as James Bond is set for a record-breaking overseas opening. After a long series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “No Time to Die” exploded at the international box office on Friday, grossing $27.2 million across 54 markets to reach a running total of $51.4 million. Industry projections predict a weekend total of $112.9 million, which would give the latest 007 entry the biggest global box office debut of the pandemic era without China (the film opens in China on Oct. 29).www.middletownpress.com
