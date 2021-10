It’s been a trying 2021 season for Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger, but perhaps a change in appearance will help him turn things around. It’s not too late. There’s still a week left in the season and hopefully a lengthy October run for the defending World Series champs. All he’ll need to do is deliver in some capacity on the big stage and almost all will be forgiven.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO