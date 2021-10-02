CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prediction CU 27 BC 17

 8 days ago

Tigers fight like Champions no matter how big the battle, Let’s GOOOO!. Skalski and the D have to save our butts again late in the 4th.

ESPN

Wisconsin Badgers RB Jalen Berger dismissed from program

Wisconsin redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger has been dismissed from the football program, the school announced Sunday. Heading into this season, Berger had a chance to be the Badgers' top tailback. But he lost the starting job to Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi, who has been getting the bulk of the carries along with Braelon Allen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theriver953.com

BC…Again!?

With SU Football on their bye last week, it was a chance for me to actually do some things this past weekend I wouldn’t normally have time for or wouldn’t fit into my game-week schedule. Our fearless leader here at The River 95-3, Andrew Shearer, doubles as a track/cross country coach at Goldey-Beacom College in Delaware, and his XC teams competed in the Hornet Harrier meet on Saturday at the beautiful Kernstown Battlefield. It was a gorgeous early Fall morning, so I accepted his invitation to attend the meet. There were pop-up tents from a number of colleges there, and the atmosphere was festive. Andrew’s’ GB Lightning Men finished a solid 4th, while the SU Women won their 6k race. So, a good morning on all fronts.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Yardbarker

Morning Bulletin: BC/Clemson Predictions

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

BC atmosphere

If DJ continues to not perform can we expect booing Saturday night similar to what they did to Rattler?. But not sure they’d be wrong to do so. If I’m DJ I spend that NLI money on taking my OLine, WR/TEs, and RBs to a big steak dinner and try to show and be a leader.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#27 Bc
tigernet.com

BC game. Nailbiter or blowout ?

BC hasnt really played any juan ... I would bet on the likely outcome being a blowout. Boston College has a legit offensive line to run behind. It doesn't feel like our Dline will be able to holdup without Bresee and Tyler Davis clogging the middle. Ruke and Tre are really good, but the depth completely falls off after them.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
chatsports.com

CU falls to 1-3 as offensive woes continue

Minnesota, Colorado, Karl Dorrell, Arizona State University, Minnesota Golden Gophers football, Chris Wilson, University of Colorado. On Saturday, University of Colorado football held their fourth regular-season game in a matchup that wasn’t seen last year due to a shortened season. In the Buff’s first conference game of the season, Arizona State University came out on top 35-13 as CU saw their record fall to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
goairforcefalcons.com

Kuznik leads Falcons at CU Invite

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Sophomore Aaron Kuznik matched his collegiate best round of 73 during the second round of the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational, Monday, Sept. 27, at the Colorado National Golf Club in Erie, Colo. On the first day of the tournament, teams played 36 holes in...
ERIE, CO
NewsBreak
Sports
tigernet.com

Last year BC game

I am rewatching last years BC game . Dj doesn’t even look the same ! He was very decisive and confident. Not sure what has gotten him so timid or if the kid really is going through something off the field ! Miss seeing our team score ??
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Qb plan for Saturday BC

Bench him and keep rotating QB’s until someone does something . Get out of here with that nonsense. First, TP has shown nothing that makes me feel confident that he has any business starting, and that was before the injury. He will probably transfer after the season. Second, DJ is...
SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Final thoughts, prediction as Clemson attempts to bounce back with BC in town

Clemson’s trials for the season went from an uncharacteristically sluggish offense to also include losing key players on both sides of the ball. Defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee, as well as running back Will Shipley, will be out against an undefeated and experienced Boston College squad on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium (7:30 p.m., ACC Network). Bresee is out for the season after tearing his left ACL against N.C. State, while Davis will be out for six or seven more weeks. He’s recovering from surgery on a bicep tear sustained against Georgia Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buffzone.com

Bye week comes at good time for CU Buffs

In the moments after another blowout loss, the Colorado Buffaloes expressed some relief that a break was coming. CU’s 37-14 loss to Southern California on Saturday at Folsom Field was the fourth consecutive defeat for the Buffaloes (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12), but now comes a much-needed bye week. The Buffs’ next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
buffzone.com

Mustafa Johnson grateful for opportunity to return to CU Buffs

When Mustafa Johnson’s gamble to enter his name in the NFL draft pool in January didn’t pan out, he wasn’t sure what to do next. Then, this summer, he got a call from Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Wilson. “They saw I was struggling, and they were like, ‘We need to...
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

CU Buffs football notes: Penalties costly for CU defense

TEMPE, Ariz. – One was legitimate, one was questionable, but both counted and both hurt the Colorado Buffaloes. A pair of first-half personal foul penalties on defensive lineman Terrance Lang proved costly to CU in a 35-13 loss to Arizona State on Saturday night. In the first quarter, Lang sacked...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bcinterruption.com

BC Women’s Hockey vs. Penn State: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Every year the Boston College Women’s Hockey schedule comes out hilariously late, but this year seems like it broke a new record. Up until Tuesday night there was still no schedule out there! It’s become something of a tradition, really, so you can’t get too mad about it. The good...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Denver Post

CU Buffs vs. USC football: 4 things to know, key matchups and predictions

Colorado (1-3) vs. Southern California (2-2); Noon Saturday, Folsom Field. Mustafa’s back. The Buffs’ biggest strength, their defensive front seven, got even stronger this week with the return of lineman Mustafa Johnson. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound senior was a second-team all-Pac-12 pick last fall before entering his name in the NFL draft. Johnson applied for and was granted a waiver by the NCAA to re-gain his eligibility. With a rickety Trojans offensive line coming to town, Johnson has a chance to make an instant impact.
NFL
buffzone.com

CU Buffs focusing on positives in Brendon Lewis’ development

The progress might be slower than hoped, but Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell is focusing on the signs of growth with freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis. Lewis has struggled as a passer, completing 52.1% of his passes (38-of-73) for 313 yards and one touchdown for the Buffs this season. Although Lewis threw for just 67 yards in Saturday’s 35-13 loss at Arizona State, Dorrell saw some growth.
COLLEGE SPORTS

