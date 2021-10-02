Prediction CU 27 BC 17

With SU Football on their bye last week, it was a chance for me to actually do some things this past weekend I wouldn’t normally have time for or wouldn’t fit into my game-week schedule. Our fearless leader here at The River 95-3, Andrew Shearer, doubles as a track/cross country coach at Goldey-Beacom College in Delaware, and his XC teams competed in the Hornet Harrier meet on Saturday at the beautiful Kernstown Battlefield. It was a gorgeous early Fall morning, so I accepted his invitation to attend the meet. There were pop-up tents from a number of colleges there, and the atmosphere was festive. Andrew’s’ GB Lightning Men finished a solid 4th, while the SU Women won their 6k race. So, a good morning on all fronts.

SHENANDOAH, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO