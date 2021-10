The 2021 season has been shaped by NL West dominance, as both the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers cruised past 100 wins. As the playoffs edge closer and the rivalry intensifies, neither team appears to be slowing down with the Giants coming out on top so far and leading the MLB in wins. However, while the Giants may own the major’s best regular season record, the Dodgers maintain the most talented roster in the league and have championship experience to go with it.

