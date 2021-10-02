CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Couric Wrote About Interviewing Prince Harry During His "Wild-Oat Sowing Phase" in Memoir 'Going There'

By Kayleigh Roberts
Cosmopolitan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember Prince Harry's "wild phase"? If you don't Katie Couric definitely does and can refresh your memory if you'd like to grab a copy of her new memoir, Going There. Couric has been a professional journalist and host for more than 40 years now, interviewing some of the most famous and influential people on the planet. As you'd obviously expect, that's plenty of time to collect plenty of juicy stories—enough to fill a book, in fact.

