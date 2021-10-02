CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC police investigating after body pulled from MO River

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 8 days ago
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a body was pulled from the Missouri River near the Riverfront Berkley Park.

According to KCPD, kayakers spotted the person in the water east of the Christopher S. Bond Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear if foul play was involved in the incident.

Detectives responded to the scene but weren't immediately able to provide a gender of the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

