Mom Calls 911 Because She Didn’t Like Son’s Haircut
A Massachusetts mom called 911 after her 17-year-old son came home from the barber with a haircut she didn’t like. The argument between the mom and barber quickly degenerated. The mom tells the operator the barber called her the “c-word” and was threatening her. It started after the teen, who’s a senior in high school, went to Robbie Rocco of Boneheads Barbershop in Norton and reportedly asked for a really short hair cut. But 20 minutes after the kid left, his mom showed up at the shop, furious.foxwilmington.com
Comments / 0