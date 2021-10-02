NFL odds: How to bet Lions vs. Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Matchup Preview (10/3/21) The battle of the NFC North lightweights is going down this Sunday. The 0-3 Detroit Lions will face the division-rival 1-2 Chicago Bears in Chicago. The Lions are coming off an absolute heartbreaker of a loss at the last second to a 66-yard field goal from Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (a new NFL record), while the Bears were dominated by the Cleveland Browns 26-6. The Lions downgraded significantly when they traded former franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for former 1st overall pick Jared Goff. Goff has struggled so far this season averaging under 300 passing yards a game, while the Bears hopes for potential franchise quarterback Justin Fields have not materialized yet. The 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has started two games this season and has struggled… a lot. He only threw six completions for 68 yards on Sunday against the Browns. You cannot blame him solely for that poor stat line, as the Bears offensive line gave up a whopping nine sacks. Make no mistake, this is NOT one of the games to look out for in Week 4.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO