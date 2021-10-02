Atlanta Falcons and Washington both get key players back before matchup
The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Football Team will both be getting back two key players in time for their matchup against each other. Both of these teams have been able to stay relatively healthy—excluding Washington losing Ryan Fitzpatrick for an extended time—and that is all you can ask to this point. Of course, each team has their small injuries that might hold a player out for a couple games, but neither has had one of their star players miss significant time.bloggingdirty.com
