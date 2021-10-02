Atlanta Falcons and Washington both get key players back before matchup

Only the Falcons could lose like that, as they do over and over again, with a mountain of mistakes, missed opportunities, poor coaching decisions and officiating piling up until they reach the heavens. Only the Falcons could take an effort that looked better, at least offensively, than any they’ve put together this year and squander it in such spectacular fashion. Only the Falcons can make you ride a roller coaster that takes you over different and unexpected twists and turns but still ends up flying off the tracks and into a swamp.

